Grab the family, spend St. Patrick’s Day at KinderHill Brew Lab & BigShots Golf Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You won’t have to look far to find a glass of green beer and some delicious food for St. Patrick’s Day. There are tons of events happening in the Brazos Valley, and a place to start celebrating is KinderHill Brew Lab in Bryan.

The owners Jason Kinderman and Laura Hill are introducing the Pandan Party. It’s a tiki-style IPA that has coconut and vanilla flavors. The drink gets the vanilla flavoring and green tent from the pandan leaf, which comes from Southeast Asia.

That same leaf is used for KinderHill’s green cocktail, the Pandan Pain Killer. It’s a pineapple, coconut and orange juice-flavored drink with hints of vanilla and toasted rice from the pandan leaf. KinderHill will also have specials on Jameson shots.

Those drinks can be enjoyed with wood-fired pizza from The Wild Garlic. The owner and chef Tanner Purdum created some Irish-style pizzas like the Hash it Out that has marinara, corned beef hash, roasted onions, chard stem relish, aioli and mozzarella. Another is the Luck of the Irish, which has olive oil, herb parsnip puree, roasted red cabbage, braised greens, mozzarella and rye crisp crumbles.

The KinderHill St. Patrick’s Day festivities will kick off at noon, with live music starting at 6 p.m. and surprises throughout the day. There are more upcoming events happening at KinderHill that you can find on Facebook and the website.

BigShots Golf Aggieland is celebrating with live music, giveaways, food and drink specials starting at 6 p.m. The drink specials include $4 green beers, $4 shamrock shooters, $6 Jameson shots and $8 shamrock punch. These specials will be offered throughout the entire weekend.

Wreaths Across America- Gold Star Help will also be hosting a fundraiser at BigShots from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees who donate $100 will receive two hours of playing time, yard games and appetizers. The proceeds will go towards supporting Wreaths Across America, The Wall That Heals and the Vietnam Veterans Day 50th anniversary.

You can stay up-to-date and learn more about those events on the organization’s Facebook page and The Wall That Heals webpage.

