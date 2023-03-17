Junior golfers compete in sixth AJGA Preview at A&M

Junior golfers compete at the AJGA Preview.
Junior golfers compete at the AJGA Preview.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Through the weekend, the American Junior Golf Association will host their sixth AJGA Preview at the Texas A&M golf course.

Junior golfers aged 12-15 will compete against one another in the weekend tournament. At the tournament, 23 states and three countries will be represented. A total of 49 juniors are from the state of Texas.

Of the 78 players participating in the Thursday qualifier, only seven will make it through to compete in the tournament.

While winning is a priority for these kids, Andrew Wagner, the tournament coordinator mentioned the opportunity to show off their skills.

“This week we’ll have some coaches out here, spectating, seeing what players fit their mold, possibly recruiting them in the future to play college golf, and that’s ultimately our goal at the AJGA, is developing the future of golf and hoping players in high school get to that next level in collegiate” said Wagner.

Tee off started March 16 at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until the final round on March 19.

For more information on the event, click here.

