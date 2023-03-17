Men’s tennis travels to Fayetteville for conference matchup Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 27 Texas A&M men’s tennis team gears up for a road match with No. 49 Arkansas, Saturday, March 18, at the Billingsley Tennis Center with first serve set for 1 p.m.

The Aggies (9-7, 2-2 SEC) put on a great display last time out, as the team secured a pair of wins over ACU (6-1) and No. 55 Tulsa (5-2). In the opening match of the day versus the Wildcats it was A&M who came out fast and furious, as it claimed the doubles point through wins from Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins followed by No. 78 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand. The Maroon & White proceeded to secure wins on five of the six singles courts, as they rounded out a stunning opening match performance.

Entering the second match of the day with Tulsa, the Hurricane was the aggressor as it claimed the doubles point. The Aggies responded once again claiming five of the six singles courts, and ensuring the team’s two match sweep.

“Fayetteville is always a tough place to play,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I like the way our team is trending, and we have strung together a good set of matches. We should be in for a good tussle with Arkansas on Saturday.”

The Aggies boast a dominating all-time record versus the Razorbacks, 7-3. In the most recent match between the teams Arkansas came out on top (4-1), so the Maroon & White will look to return the favor in enemy territory.

Fans can keep up with Saturday’s action through live stream or live stats.

TEAM NOTES

Court 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .714 winning percentage.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

Raphael Perot holds the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with nine.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 3-0 record in dual match singles play.

Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 11 dual match doubles wins.

Schachter/Hilderbrand are currently on an eight-match winning-streak.

