Overcrowding at Navasota Animal Shelter prompts need for adoptions

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A small shelter already tight on space is facing an overflow of animals.

Navasota Animal Shelter is known for hosting dozens of animals year round. But just a few months into 2023, the shelter is already experiencing overcrowding.

Taking care of animals comes easy for Stevie Widders, the shelter’s manager.

“Whenever my animals passed, I mean passing animals is so sad. Ever since then, you know, I just wanted to help them,” said Widders. “When I think about my favorite rescue, I’d say it was when we found this sweet dog at the airport. She literally just rolled over on her stomach and she wanted to get in the car with us.”

Lately though, Widders and her crew haven’t been able to take animals into the shelter.

“We have 20 cages, so we can hold 20 dogs. That’s originally how we would do it. Now, its such an overload that we’re at 40 dogs to 20 cages. We have animals that are coming in hurt, sick, aggressive and we try to take every one we can in but right now we can’t. We have absolutely no room.”

It’s a problem that will only continue to get worse unless people adopt these animals, according to Widders.

”Trying to find dogs homes is so hard. It’s a big problem when it comes to the economy. I mean, people can’t afford to take care of their animals nowadays and it’s so sad,” said Widders.

Now, city officials like Officer John Shoemaker say it’s a priority to find these animals a new home, quickly.

“The City of Navasota has a high population of animals. I’m not exactly sure why but we get them on an daily basis. Anything from strays, to pets that get out,” said Shoemaker. “It’s a smaller facility and a smaller town, we don’t have bigger facilities like Bryan or College Station.”

Right now, adoptions at the Navasota Animal Shelter are $50. But next month, the Navasota Animal Shelter is hosting a month-long ‘Adoption Event’ during April. Adoptions then will be only $35.

For more information on adopting these cute pets, visit here or call (936) 825-6641.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.