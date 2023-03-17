Penn State hits 13 three pointers and knock off 7th seeded Aggies 76-59 in Midwest Regional opener

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa – Andrew Funk scored 27 points thanks to 8 three pointers and 10th seed Penn State knocked off No. 7 seed Texas A&M 76-59 Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Dexter Dennis paced the Aggies with 19 points, including 17 in the second half. He hit 4-of-9 from 3-point range and added eight rebounds.

Tyrece Radford added 14 points and three assists.

Andersson Garcia grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Texas A&M wraps up the 2022-2023 season with a 25-10 record.

