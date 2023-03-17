St. Joseph’s Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph’s Church is celebrating their 150th anniversary on March 19.

The celebration, named “Many Cultures - One Faith” begins at 11 a.m. with Mass led by Bishop Joe Vasquez from Austin.

Participants are invited to learn more about the church’s past with the Church’s “History Wall” in the Parish Activity Center.

“We are building on the shoulders of those who have gone before us, in all areas of life. Not just civically but also spiritually. There’s some people that have made huge sacrifices to live out their faith here and now we want to invite people to reconnect with that history so they realize there is a treasure that we have.” said Fr. Brian Eilers, Pastor for St. Joseph’s Church and School.

Sunday activities include food, live music by the Chris Ryback band and activities for kids. An outside tent will feature a dessert tasting with flavors from different cultures.

Admission for the event is free.

