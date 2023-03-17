Treat of the Day: Hullabaloo Band plays with Colgate at NCAA Tournament

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Texas A&M Hullabaloo band members were wearing a different shade of maroon Thursday night at the NCAA Tournament.

When the Colgate University band needed a few more members for their game against the longhorns, Aggies in the Hullabaloo band stepped up to play with them.

The band posted on Facebook saying, “The 12th Man means standing at the ready when there is a need.”

