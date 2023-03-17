Two divers earn All-America Honors on day two at NCAA Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team continued competition at NCAA Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center Thursday, highlighted by divers Alyssa Clairmont and Joslyn Oakley receiving Honorable Mention All-America awards.

Impressive performances by Clairmont and Oakley in prelims earned them both a spot in the 1-meter consolation final with top-16 scores. Clairmont went on to take 13th, scoring 289.95. Oakley was right behind her in 14th with a score of 284.20. Both divers were named Honorable Mention All-Americans for their efforts. Giulia Goerigk stood out in the 500 free prelims as she swam a personal-best 4:45.09. Abby Grottle touched the wall shortly after at 4:46.25.

Representing the Maroon & White in the 200 IM prelims, Bobbi Kennett recorded a 1:59.92. Chloe Stepanek registered a 22.41 in the 50 free prelims along with Olivia Theall at 22.72 To finish the day, the Aggies notched 17th in the 200 free relay final as Theall, Stepanek, Jordan Buechler and Kennett clocked in at a season best 1:28.90. The Maroon & White return to action tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to compete in the preliminaries with every Aggie individual qualifier in action. Goerigk and Abby Grottle will start the day in the 400 IM. Theall will compete in the 100 fly, Stepanek in the 200 free, Kennett and Andrea Perttula in the 100 breast, along with Aviv Barzelay competing in the 100 back. Clairmont and Oakley will be back in action on the 3-meter.

Finals will begin at 5 p.m. for Aggies that advance, and the 400 medley relay. Live results can be found here or on the Meet Mobile app, and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here. The swimming portion of the meet will be streamed on ESPN3 and diving here.

Remaining NCAA Schedule:

Friday, March 17 Prelims – 9 a.m. Finals – 5 p.m. – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, March 18 Prelims – 9 a.m. Finals – 5 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.