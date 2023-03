BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crashed into a home in Bryan just before midnight Thursday. This was on Brompton Lane.

Three people were in the car when it crashed and two were in the home. No one was injured.

Bryan Police Sgt. Stacey Nunn says the department is conducting a DWI investigation into the incident.

#BREAKING: A car crashed into a house on Brompton Lane in Bryan late Thursday night. No injuries were reported. Police have launched an investigation into the situation, and cleanup is currently underway. https://t.co/Mqt6N4OeMW pic.twitter.com/oNyhtXZLU2 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 17, 2023

