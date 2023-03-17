YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

