Aggies earn three victories on day one of Island Relays

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field team completed day one of the Island Relays Bahamas Invitational at the Grand Bahamas Sports Complex on Friday.

The Aggies started the day with a 1-2 finish in the women’s javelin as Katelyn Fairchild tossed 175-2/53.40m to win and Lianna Davidson threw 171-5/52.25m for second place.

The Maroon & White didn’t wait long for their next victor, as Sam Hankins won the men’s javelin, tossing a personal best of 231-7/70.59m. Julian Stoicoviciu also landed on the podium, earning bronze with a 180-3/54.93m.

Ending the field events of day one, Alessio Pirruccio placed third in the men’s hammer throw, throwing 180-3/54.93m.

Starting the running events for the Aggies, Jania Martin won the women’s 400m, clocking a personal best of 52.56, while Sanu Jallow finished fourth in 53.35.

In the men’s 400m, Christian Rosales registered 48.11 to place fifth, followed by Sam Presnal in sixth at 48.62, a new personal best.

The Aggies had two of the fastest qualifiers for the women’s 100m hurdles final as Jaiya Covington (13.61) and Joniar Thomas (14.09) finished second and third, respectively. The final is slated to take place Saturday at 1:45 p.m.

Camryn Dickson finished with the fastest time in the women’s 100m, clocking 11.64 to advance to Saturday’s final, which is set to go off at 2:00 p.m.

Blake Harris was the top Aggie finisher in the men’s 100m, running to a time of 10.83 for 10th, while Connor Schulman was close behind in 10.84 to take 11th.

Finishing runner-up in the women’s 200m, Jermaisha Arnold blazed to a new personal best of 23.38 with Tierra Robinson-Jones trailing in 23.78 for sixth.

Ending the day, Jordan Chopane took second place in the men’s 200m, registering a personal best time of 21.02. Ashton Schwartzman was the next fastest Aggie, placing ninth in 21.75, while Omajuwa Etiwe (21.78), De Marco Escobar (21.80) and Connor Schulman (21.90) also broke the 22 second mark.

Saturday begins with the women’s 3000m at 9:00 a.m., followed by the men’s race at 9:30 a.m. Field events begin at 10 a.m. with the women’s shot put, women’s pole vault and women’s triple jump. The field events will operate on a rolling schedule, ending before the running events begin at 1:15 p.m.

Fans can follow along with the live results provided by MileSplit.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

On Day One Performances…

“We had good things happen today. We started off strong and we had a good amount of people that advanced to tomorrow’s finals. It’s a competitive meet and it’s about finding out where we are right now heading into the outdoor season. We’re looking for our athletes to step up and compete. We had some things happen today that show light at the end of the tunnel.”

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

