‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.
Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill says he battled cancer in the last year but is now cancer-free.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill says he was diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer, also known as angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

He was treated with chemotherapy and says he’ll continue to be on medication the rest of his life. But the cancer is in remission.

Neill said the past year included some “dark moments,” but it made him more grateful for every day.

He’s back at work on a Peacock show called “Apples Never Fall,” and his published memoir titled “Did I Ever Tell You This?” goes on sale Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’
No one on was injured in the vehicle or in the home.
Woman charged with DWI, child endangerment after crashing vehicle into Bryan home
Following a court battle, the TEA is preparing to take over Houston ISD, Snyder ISD and Shepard...
Breakdown: how some Brazos Valley districts narrowly avoided a TEA takeover
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
0 left: March Madness upsets end chase for perfect bracket
Bob, who did not want to provide a last name speaks with press after exiting Silicon Valley...
Parent company of Silicon Valley Bank files for bankruptcy

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
A woman posing as an employee for Child Protective Services allegedly kidnapped a girl in...
Woman accused of posing as Child Protective Services worker to take baby
A woman posing as an employee for Child Protective Services allegedly kidnapped a girl in...
Baby allegedly taken by fake Child Protective Services worker
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate
The ICC prosecutor thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could still face a war crimes trial.
International Criminal Court prosecutor: Putin could stand trial for crimes