Man arrested for intentionally setting fire to trailer in Benchley

By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s office has arrested Logan Link, 30, on multiple charges related to a fire in the Benchley community Wednesday.

According to documents, Link was arrested after the fire and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Deputies also said they tased Link after he grabbed a pickaxe. He also had a butane lighter in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Link is being held at the Brazos County Jail on one count of Arson and one count of Terroristic Threats Against a Public Servant. His bond is set at $29,000 total.

