No. 2 Aggies win tussle with the LSU Tigers

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team remains undefeated in conference play, as it claimed its fifth straight win over No. 38 LSU (5-2) Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (16-1, 5-0 SEC) opened the match strong, as they claimed their fourth straight doubles point. No. 47 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing claimed a quick 6-2 victory on court 1, as the pair bested Anastasiya Komar/Safiya Carrington.

Sealing the point for the Maroon & White was Jeanette Mireles/Gianna Pielet on court 5, as the pair outlasted Maggie Cubitt/Nikita Vishwase (7-5).

Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres were locked into a battle on court 3 before the point was claimed, leaving the match unfinished (6-6).

The Tigers (8-4, 2-3 SEC) responded in singles, as they claimed court 2 and knotted the teams. No. 90 Goldsmith regained the lead for the Aggies with a straight-set win over Carrington on court 4 (6-3, 7-6(6)).

No. 5 Stoiana extended the lead on court 1, as she put on a clinic dominating Kylie Collins (6-3, 6-3). Clinching the match for the Maroon & White was No. 83 Pielet on court 6, when she bested Mia Rabinowitz (7-6(4), 6-3) and was able to remain undefeated in dual match play this season.

The coaches played out the remaining matches, and No. 106 Kupres logged an extra point for A&M with her team high 12th dual match win of the season over Nina Geissler on court 3 (5-7, 6-1, 6-1).

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’
The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Pilot accuses mayor of holding plane for ransom after emergency landing in Bryan
Estimated rainfall totals from Thursday's storms. The severe threat has ended for the Brazos...
Tornado Watch CANCELED for the Brazos Valley
No one on was injured in the vehicle or in the home.
Woman charged with DWI, child endangerment after crashing vehicle into Bryan home
Navasota police say no one was injured after a Wednesday night shooting
Police: No apparent injuries in Navasota parking lot shooting

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball
No. 1 LSU blanks Aggies in series opener at Olsen Field 9-0
Aggies earn three victories on day one of Island Relays
Stepanek Earns All-America Honors on Day Three of NCAAs
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)