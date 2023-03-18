No. 2 Aggies win tussle with the LSU Tigers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team remains undefeated in conference play, as it claimed its fifth straight win over No. 38 LSU (5-2) Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (16-1, 5-0 SEC) opened the match strong, as they claimed their fourth straight doubles point. No. 47 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing claimed a quick 6-2 victory on court 1, as the pair bested Anastasiya Komar/Safiya Carrington.

Sealing the point for the Maroon & White was Jeanette Mireles/Gianna Pielet on court 5, as the pair outlasted Maggie Cubitt/Nikita Vishwase (7-5).

Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres were locked into a battle on court 3 before the point was claimed, leaving the match unfinished (6-6).

The Tigers (8-4, 2-3 SEC) responded in singles, as they claimed court 2 and knotted the teams. No. 90 Goldsmith regained the lead for the Aggies with a straight-set win over Carrington on court 4 (6-3, 7-6(6)).

No. 5 Stoiana extended the lead on court 1, as she put on a clinic dominating Kylie Collins (6-3, 6-3). Clinching the match for the Maroon & White was No. 83 Pielet on court 6, when she bested Mia Rabinowitz (7-6(4), 6-3) and was able to remain undefeated in dual match play this season.

The coaches played out the remaining matches, and No. 106 Kupres logged an extra point for A&M with her team high 12th dual match win of the season over Nina Geissler on court 3 (5-7, 6-1, 6-1).

