No. 21 Texas A&M drops SEC home opener to No. 17 Georgia, 7-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 21 Texas A&M softball dropped its SEC home opener to No. 17 Georgia, 7-5, Friday night at Davis Diamond.

Georgia (22-6) jumped on Texas A&M (16-8) early scoring four runs on four hits in the opening frame. The Aggies chipped at the deficit in the second inning after junior Bre Warren doubled to score junior Rylen Wiggins.

A&M took advantage of the Bulldogs defensive miscues scoring three runs on two errors to even the score at four after three. The Aggies took their first lead in the following frame after junior Julia Cottrill reached on Georgia’s third error of the game to score freshman Amari Harper.

The Bulldogs struck back scoring a run in the sixth, before Jaiden Fields homered in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 7-5.

Sophomore Emily Leavitt (4-3) suffered the loss after pitching 2.0 innings, while giving up two runs on five hits. Seven different Aggies found the hit column, while Harper finished the night with her fourth multi-hit game of the season.

UP NEXT

Game two of the three-game series begins Saturday at 5 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Amari Harper – 2-for-3, 1 R

Julia Cottrill – 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

Shaylee Ackerman – 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Dallis Goodnight doubled to left field and scored following a Kearney walk and a Sydney Kuma single. Jayda Kearney and Kuma scored following a Sydney Chambley hit by pitch and Jaiden Fields singled to the shortstop. Marisa Miller singled through the right side to score Chambley. UGA 4, TAMU 0

B2 | Rylen Wiggins walked and stole second before scoring off a Bre Warren double to left field. UGA 4, TAMU 1

B3 | Trinity Cannon reached on an error and scored following a double to left center by Julia Cottrill. Keely Williams singled to score Cottrill and later scored on a wild pitch. UGA 4, TAMU 4

B4 | Amari Harper reached base with a single through the right side and scored after Cottrill reached on an error. UGA 4, TAMU 5

T5 | Chambley homered to left field. UGA 5, TAMU 5

T6 | Ellie Armistead doubled to left field and scored after Sara Mosley doubled. UGA 6, TAMU 5

T7 | Fields homered to right center. UGA 7, TAMU 5

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Trisha Ford

on tonight’s performance…

“Losing is never fun. I was happy with our ability to fight back and get back in the game. It was the little things that hurt us. We didn’t make a couple pitches where I know we can make pitches and we didn’t get key hits when we had the opportunities. That’s just part of the game that you love and hate. You love it when you execute, and you hate it when you don’t. We put ourselves in a position to win the game. We just have to come out tomorrow and bounce back.”

