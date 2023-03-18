No. 27 Aggies claim conference road win in Fayetteville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 27 Texas A&M men’s tennis team secured a 5-2 road victory over No. 49 Arkansas Saturday, following a last-minute switch to indoor due to acclimate weather.

The Aggies (10-7, 3-2 SEC) came out aggressive against the Razorbacks (12-5, 0-4 SEC), as they claimed the doubles point. Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins put on a clinic versus Stefanos Savva/Alan Sau Franco on court 2, besting the pair 6-1. Closing out the doubles point for A&M was Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego, as the pair dominated Jacob Sweeney/Foster Rogers on court 3 (6-2).

Off the back of the doubles win, No. 100 Rollins continued his momentum into singles with a straight-set victory on court 4 over Benedikt Emesz (7-5, 6-3). No. 31 Schachter continued to lead by example on court 1, as he outlasted Savva in a three-set battle (6-3, 2-6, 6-4). Clinching the match for the Maroon & White was Guido Marson, when he bested Sau Franco on court 5 (6-4, 6-4). The teams played out the remaining courts, and Matthis Ross added a final win on court 6 after out battling Gerard Planelles in a third set tiebreak (3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3)).

COACHES QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton on today’s match with Arkansas…

“Solid road win today against Arkansas. We played a good doubles point and took care of our service games which is really key in indoor tennis. All the matches in singles were really tough, we were able to win a few key points which was ultimately the difference in the match. We are definitely starting to trend in the right direction as a team, and we are excited to be back in front of the 12th Man Friday.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for a doubleheader Friday, March 24, versus Incarnate Word and No. 46 Alabama, with first serves set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

TEAM NOTES

Court 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .733 winning percentage.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

Raphael Perot holds the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with nine.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 3-0 record in dual match singles play.

Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 11 dual match doubles wins.

Schachter/Hilderbrand are currently on an eight-match winning-streak.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches

No. 31 Schachter Def. Savva (6-3, 2-6, 6-4)

No. 66 Perot – Manuel (2-6, 6-3, 6-7(7))

Perego – Burdet (7-6(4), 3-6, 0-1(9))

No. 100 Rollins Def. Emesz (7-5, 6-4)

Marson Def. Sau Franco (6-4, 6-4)

Ross Def. Planelles (3-6, 6-2, 7-6(3))

Doubles Matches

No. 78 Schachter/Hilderbrand – Burdet/Manuel (4-5) unfinished

Taylor/Rollins Def. Savva/Sau Franco (6-1)

Perot/Perego Def. Rogers/Sweeney (6-2)

