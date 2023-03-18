Pet of the week: Bobby

Pet of the week: Bobby
By Amy Licerio
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bobby is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 17.

Bobby is a 5-year-old Terrier/ Pit Bull mix. He’s a staff favorite and trained and can sit, shake and lie down. He’s the perfect companion and he loves naps! Bobby is neutered, chipped and ready to be adopted.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

