Pilot issues lawsuit to Bryan mayor, claims to suffer actual and economic damage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Feb 23rd, the pilot of the plane that had to make an emergency landing on land owned by the Bryan Business Council filed a lawsuit against the Mayor of Bryan.

Rene Borell sent a citation to Bobby Gutierrez and the title holder of a mobile home of the property next to the plane’s landing site.

This property is not related to the plane or Mayor Gutierrez.

In the lawsuit, Borell asks for his plane back. Borell has accused Mayor Guitierrez of holding the plane for ransom and he says Gutierrez is asking for $250,000 in damages.

Borell also issued a lawsuit to Colin Cardenas, the title holder of an unrelated property located next to the landing site.

Gutierrez’s lawyer Matt Doss says they will be issuing a counter-lawsuit in the coming days.

“We denied the allegations of the lawsuits because they are without merit. We will be seeking recovery of damages because it was due to his negligence. La Pistola Cattle Company intends to seek a counterclaim if the pilot or insurance company doesn’t fairly settle his claim. We look forward to resolving this matter quickly but we are fully prepared to fight this as long as it takes.”

