Sam Houston prepares for NIT Second Round game against UNT

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston men’s basketball is practicing in mid-March which is the latest in program history. They’ve advanced to the second round of the NIT, and they’re meeting a foe they’re already familiar with.

Sam Houston is on the road at North Texas Sunday afternoon for their NIT match-up with the Mean Green.

The Bearkats played at the UNT Coliseum for a scrimmage at the start of the season. Head Coach Jason Hooten says the two teams have a similar styles of play with hard nosed defense and good shot selection.

The Kats are coming off the programs first even post season playoff win in the NIT.

“This team has probably been one of the most coach-able.. responding groups that we’ve ever had,” Jason Hooten, Sam Houston Men’s Basketball Head Coach said. “To be to go out there and share this with them every day and not for it to end.. you just don’t want it to end. I was so happy for us and them and for us to even get an invite into the NIT and when we did we actually got a seed and that’s really hard to do on our level to be able to be seeded.”

The Bearkats and North Texas tip-off Sunday at 3:00 in Denton.

