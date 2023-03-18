Stepanek Earns All-America Honors on Day Three of NCAAs

By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Chloe Stepanek led the way for the No. 25 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team as she secured her fifth career individual All-America honor on day three of NCAA Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center Friday.

The Aggies notched top-16 finishes on the 3-meter and in the 400 medley relay to add a pair of Honorable Mention All-America awards on the day.

A&M currently sits in 25th with 22 points as a team. Stepanek advanced to the 200 free championship final after clocking a seventh-place prelim time of 1:43.83. The junior finished seventh overall with a time of 1:43.76 in finals and becoming an eight-time All-American by day’s end.

Joslyn Oakley closed out her NCAA Championships debut strong after making her way to the consolation final for the second day in a row with a 3-meter prelim score of 308.10. The freshman went on to score 294.38, good for 15th overall and her second Honorable Mention All-America accolade of the week.

To cap off day three, the Aggies tied for 16th in the 400 medley relay to add the team’s second Honorable Mention All-America honor of the day. The team of Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Stepanek registered a time of 3:32.29. Giulia Goerigk began the day with a top-20 finish in the 400 IM prelims, placing 18th with a 4:10.22. Abby Grottle also swam in the event for the Aggies, registering 4:15.89.

Theall swam a 51.25 in the 100 fly. Kennett finished in the top 25 in the 100 breast, clocking in at 59.60 and Andrea Pertulla came in shortly after at 1:00.00. Aviv Barzelay rounded out the Aggies in action, posting a season-best 53.45 in the 100 back prelims.

The Maroon & White return tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to compete in the preliminaries with Barzelay starting the day in the 200 back. Stepanek and Kennett will compete in the 100 free, Goerigk in the 200 breast, Theall in the 200 fly and Grottle in the 1,650 free. Alyssa Clairmont on the platform.

Finals will begin at 5 p.m. for Aggies that advance, and the 400 free relay. Live results can be found here or on the Meet Mobile app, and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here.

The swimming portion of the meet will be streamed on ESPN3 and diving here. Remaining NCAA Schedule: Saturday, March 18 Prelims – 9 a.m. Finals – 5 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive. Copyright ©2023 Texas A&M Athletics - 12thMan.com

