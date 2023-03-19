Aggies Lose Series Finale Against Georgia, 8-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies dropped its third-straight in the series finale against the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs, 8-0, Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

Georgia (24-6, 5-1 SEC) took an early lead with a three-run home run in the second, as the Aggies (16-10, 2-4 SEC) were held hitless through the first three frames. Junior Julia Cottrill found the hit column lining a single to left field in the fourth inning, before a miscue on the basepath led to an inning-ending double play after a Morgan Smith flyout.

The Bulldogs put themselves in run-rule territory after scoring a run in the fifth inning and adding four more in the sixth, before the Aggies went down in order in the bottom of the inning.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Louisiana Tech Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+, while fans can also listen locally on 97.3 FM.

SCORING SUMMARY

T2 | Jaydyn Goodwin hit a three-run home run after Sydney Chambley and Sydney Kuma reached with back-to-back singles. UGA 3, TAMU 0

T5 | Dallis Goodnight walked and scored after Sara Mosley singled to right field. UGA 4, TAMU 0

T6 | Jaiden Fields hit a solo home run to right field. Lyndi Rae Davis doubled to right field, and then advanced to third on a wild pitch, before Chambley blasted a ground-rule double down the left field line to score Davis. An error allowed Kuma to reach and allowed Chambley to advance to third before scoring after a Goodwin doubled to left center. UGA 8, TAMU 0

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Trisha Ford

On the weekend’s struggles…

“It was not a fun weekend for us. We were excited to open conference play at Davis Diamond. I thought the 12th Man was fantastic all weekend, I just wish we would’ve put together some better outings. There was some good and a bad, but it is just one weekend and that was my message to our team. We have to learn from this, get better and it’s game on moving forward.”

