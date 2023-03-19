Aggies Men claim Island Relays team victory, women finish runner-up

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams claimed 12 victories on day two of the Island Relays Bahamas Invitational, held at the Grand Bahamas Sports Complex on Saturday.

The day started with Julia Abell claiming the victory in the women’s 3000m, clocking 9:59.58. Abell was followed by Abbey Santoro (10:00.23) in second, Grace Plain (10:00.41) in third and Maddie Livingston (10:04.11) finishing fourth.

The men’s 3000m saw another Aggie sweep, as the Maroon & White claimed the top six spots. Gavin Hoffpauir led the charge, crossing the finish line in 8:40.49, followed by Cooper Cawthra (second, 8:40.55), Eric Casarez (third, 8:41.38), Chandon Chhikara (fourth, 8:42.23), Jonathan Chung (fifth, 8:43.05) and Teddy Radtke (sixth, 8:48.74). Victor Zuniga (8:53.52) and Francesco Romano (8:58.72) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

In the field events, Heather Abadie finished second in the women’s pole vault, while Ava Riche finished third, both clearing 12-1.75/3.70m. Riche became the 11th best performer in school history with the clearance.

Bryce Foster claimed the victory in the men’s shot put, tossing 62-8.75/19.12m, while Maci Irons’ throw of 48-7/14.81m earned eighth place in the women’s shot put competition. Irons moved up to the No. 10 spot on the Texas A&M all-time performance list.

Competing in his first meet since the NCAA Outdoor West Regional in May, Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump at 6-11.5/2.12m. Bajoit has been out since September after tearing his meniscus.

Zach Davis led the Aggie men in the pole vault, winning the event with a clearance of 15-11/4.85m. Connor Gregston finished second with 15-11/4.85m, while Landon Helms and Jack Mann III tied for third, both clearing 15-5/4.70m.

On the track, Jaiya Covington took care of business in the women’s 100m hurdles, winning in 13.74. Camryn Dickson continued the winning ways, claiming the women’s 100m with a time of 11.81.

The women’s 4x100m team composed of Jania Martin, Leeah Burr, Camryn Dickson and Semira Killebrew cleaned up the competition, winning the event in 44.33.

Returning to the track from the 3000m, the team of Victor Zuniga, Gavin Hoffpauir, Cooper Cawthra and Chandon Chhikara won the 4x800m in a time of 7:47.35.

Finally, the Aggie men’s and women’s 4x400m teams both ended the day with victories. The men’s team of Sam Presnal, Cutler Zamzow, Blake Harris and Christian Rosales crossed the line in 3:11.58, edging out South Carolina by less than one hundredth of a second. The women’s team, composed of Jermaisha Arnold, Leeah Burr, Sanu Jallow and Joniar Thomas, won handily in 3:34.10, topping Oklahoma by over five seconds.

Overall, the Texas A&M men compiled 198 points to win the team title over Arizona, who scored 140 points. The Aggie women scored 157 to finish runner-up to Oklahoma’s total of 193 points.

Next Up

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel to Houston to take on the Victor Lopez Invitational at Wendel D. Ley Track & Holloway Field on March 25, while the distance squad travels to the Raleigh Relays at the Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex on March 23-25.

