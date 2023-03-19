Bryan Noon Lions Club to host annual Sausage Supper fundraiser to support BISD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Noon Lions Club is gearing up for its annual John and Bess Slovacek Memorial Sausage Supper fundraiser.

For just $10, attendees can purchase a delicious meal featuring Slovacek sausage, pinto beans, sauerkraut or cole slaw, a cookie and a bottle of water.

All proceeds from the event go towards funding college scholarships for local area students as well as recognition for outstanding students in the Bryan Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

The Bryan Noon Lions Club has been organizing the Sausage Supper for almost five decades, and it has become a beloved tradition in the community.

The event will be drive-thru only and will be located in the circular drive in front of Bryan High School Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Gerald Popp with the Bryan Noon Lions Club says not only does the event provide delicious food for attendees, but it also serves as an opportunity for the community to come together and support a great cause.

”We’ll have Lions Club members on the side dishing out your meal, take it home so that way you don’t have to make a decision on what to eat that night, you don’t have to cook and you support a great cause,” says Popp.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in-person or online ahead of time, and attendees are encouraged to buy tickets early as the event typically sells out quickly. If you’re unable to attend the event but still want to contribute to the cause, you can donate online.

The Bryan Noon Lions Club is a local organization that has been serving the community for over 70 years. They focus on giving back and supporting local causes, and the Sausage Supper is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.