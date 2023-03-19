Circle Star Firearms celebrates opening of second location

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Outdoor enthusiasts have a new place to shop in the Brazos Valley.

Circle Star Firearms & Outdoors celebrated the opening of their new location Saturday.

Owner Jason Cawthon says adding a second location was necessary due to the traffic they see in their original store.

“We couldn’t park many cars there, you had less than a dozen people it was wall to wall. You just felt cramped instantly and we knew we had to do something different,” said Cawthon.

To celebrate the company hosted many vendors and food trucks and have a hog hunt that will last until Sunday.

The owners said even though their store might be bigger, customers can still expect it to have the same charm as their original location.

“The way we laid out the shop you don’t feel like you’re walking into a warehouse. You still have a lot of connection with everyone that’s in there and still have the down-home feel we like to bring,” said Jason Westmoreland.

Proceeds from the hog hunt will benefit the Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department.

