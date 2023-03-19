Iola VFD has cookoff, cornhole and live music at their 10th annual benefit

The event was Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th at the fire station on Brazos Street in...
The event was Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th at the fire station on Brazos Street in Iola.(KBTX)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola Volunteer Fire Department wrapped up their 10th annual benefit on Saturday.

The two day event started Friday, March 17 and featured a cookoff, live and silent auction, live music, shopping and kid’s activities.

Attendees enjoyed crawfish plates Friday night and fish plates Saturday afternoon.

The funds raised will help the fire department continue serving the community.

“Without the community and the support we really wouldn’t be a fire department. That’s why we’re here. We’re here to serve our fellow neighbors and serve our surrounding communities,” shared Iola VFD Vice President Andrew Gust

Visit the Iola VFD Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’
No one on was injured in the vehicle or in the home.
Woman charged with DWI, child endangerment after crashing vehicle into Bryan home
Following a court battle, the TEA is preparing to take over Houston ISD, Snyder ISD and Shepard...
Breakdown: how some Brazos Valley districts narrowly avoided a TEA takeover
Bob, who did not want to provide a last name speaks with press after exiting Silicon Valley...
Parent company of Silicon Valley Bank files for bankruptcy
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
0 left: March Madness upsets end chase for perfect bracket

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Still Creek Stampede takes over Brazos County Expo
Still Creek Stampede takes over Brazos Valley Expo