Iola VFD has cookoff, cornhole and live music at their 10th annual benefit

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola Volunteer Fire Department wrapped up their 10th annual benefit on Saturday.

The two day event started Friday, March 17 and featured a cookoff, live and silent auction, live music, shopping and kid’s activities.

Attendees enjoyed crawfish plates Friday night and fish plates Saturday afternoon.

The funds raised will help the fire department continue serving the community.

“Without the community and the support we really wouldn’t be a fire department. That’s why we’re here. We’re here to serve our fellow neighbors and serve our surrounding communities,” shared Iola VFD Vice President Andrew Gust

Visit the Iola VFD Facebook page for more information.

