No. 15 Aggies drop second straight to No. 1 LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies gave up an early lead and dropped their second straight game to the No. 1 LSU Tigers, 12- 7 Saturday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (13-6, 0-2 SEC) put together a 4-0 lead through the first three frames, but the advantage was quickly stripped away when the Tigers (18-1, 2-0 SEC) scored six times with two outs in the fourth inning to go-ahead. The Maroon & White answered by pushing one run across in the bottom of the sixth to keep LSU within one, 6-5.

However, a three-run homer an inning later by LSU freshman Jared Jones opened the game up and the Tigers scored three more times in the seventh to ice it. Jones finished the game with four hits and a game-high seven RBI for LSU.

Aggie starter Troy Wansing struck out four and did not give up a run but lasted just 2.2 innings after throwing 76 pitches and issuing six free passes. Evan Aschenbeck relieved him and worked out of a jam in the third but allowed half of the six runs an inning later. Reliever Matt Dillard took the loss to fall to 0-2 on the year.

LSU reliever Garrett Edwards picked up his third win of the year with 3.1 innings of work out of the pen in relief of starter Ty Floyd.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jack Moss – 2-for-4, 1 R, BB

Hunter Haas – 3-for-5, 2B, RBI

Jace LaViolette – 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 2B, 2 BB

