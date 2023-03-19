Plants beware! FREEZE WARNING issued ahead of a cold Brazos Valley night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last official night of winter is going to live up to the name in the Brazos Valley. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the following counties locally:

• Leon • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto

WHAT: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29° expected

WHEN: Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, March 20th

IMPACTS: Forst and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

WHAT SHOULD BE DONE: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible burstin of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Sunrise temperatures across the Brazos Valley Monday (KBTX)

Temperatures overnight are expected to fall to widespread 30s across the Brazos Valley, some 15° to 20° below average. The recent chill, clear skies, and exceptionally dry air will allow temperatures to fall rapidly after sunset Sunday evening. However, an increase in mid-level cloud cover is expected to spread into the Brazos Valley from the west between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday. This should slow the temperature freefall and stop thermometers 2° to 5° above freezing for most of the central and western parts of the area. While a light frost is not ruled out, especially on elevated surfaces like roofs and car windshields, this very dry air mass keeps the overall chance for a killing frost low. Still, if you feel like your tender garden or plans could be in danger, precautions should be made by Sunday night.

Forecast low temperatures across the South Sunday night (KBTX)

After an early start to the growing season across the entire Southern United States, a FREEZE WARNING is in effect Sunday night from the Eastern Brazos Valley to the East and Southeast Coast. Lows across the south are expected to fall to the upper 20s and low 30s all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

Warmer mornings are expected this week as southerly wind takes over (KBTX)

This is the last freeze or frost concern in the foreseeable future. Morning temperatures are expected closer to 70° by Wednesday and Thursday. Average lows are expected over the upcoming weekend. Cooler air will once again drop temperatures below-average, but only projected as low as the mid/upper 40s for the first half of the last week in March.

