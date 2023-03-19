The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location

The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The Ranch-Harley Davidson’s new building.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The Ranch-Harley Davidson’s new building.

The store moved right next door from its previous location and now has more than triple the amount of space.

“We went from 15,000 square feet next door to 53,000 square feet here,” said owner Susan Gipson.

The Ranch’s new store has been open since December but had its official grand opening celebration on Saturday.

Vendors and food trucks came out to celebrate and the community was entertained by a motorcycle stunt show and live music.

Organizers say that this is a testament to how big the motorcycle scene in the Brazos Valley has become.

“This is bringing motorcycles to the community and show that motorcycle people are good people,” said Gipson.

The Ranch Harley-Davidson will wrap up its opening weekend with a motorcycle and car show on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’
No one on was injured in the vehicle or in the home.
Woman charged with DWI, child endangerment after crashing vehicle into Bryan home
Following a court battle, the TEA is preparing to take over Houston ISD, Snyder ISD and Shepard...
Breakdown: how some Brazos Valley districts narrowly avoided a TEA takeover
Bob, who did not want to provide a last name speaks with press after exiting Silicon Valley...
Parent company of Silicon Valley Bank files for bankruptcy
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
0 left: March Madness upsets end chase for perfect bracket

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Still Creek Stampede takes over Brazos County Expo
Still Creek Stampede takes over Brazos Valley Expo
The event was Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th at the fire station on Brazos Street in...
Iola VFD has cookoff, cornhole and live music at their 10th annual benefit