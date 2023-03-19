Stepanek named All-American on final day of NCAAs

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team closed out competition at NCAA Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center Saturday, highlighted by Chloe Stepanek’s ninth career All-America accolade.

The Aggies finished 25th, scoring 26 points. Stepanek put up a 100 free prelim time of 47.97 to place 14th, securing her spot in the consolation final.

The junior tallied her sixth individual and ninth overall All-America award, finishing 13th overall in finals to garner Honorable Mention All-America accolades.

Stepanek has earned All-America distinction in the 100 and 200 free at NCAAs every season of her collegiate career. 

In prelims, Aviv Barzelay began the day with a top-25 finish in the 200 back, going 1:53.35.

Bobbi Kennett joined Stepanek in representing the Aggies in the 100 free and clocked a 49.44. 

Giulia Goerigk swam in the 200 breast prelims to register a time of 2:13.05.

Olivia Theall posted a time of 1:55.25 in the 200 fly prelims to place 18th. 

On the platform, Alyssa Clairmont earned a score of 223.10 in prelims to place 29th. 

To wrap up NCAAs, the Aggies secured a top-20 finish in the 400 free relay final as Kennett, Stepanek, Jordan Buechler, and Theall clocked a 3:15.49. 

2023 NCAA All-Americans

Jordan Buechler – 400 medley relay

Alyssa Clairmont – 1-meterBobbi Kennett – 400 medley relay

Joslyn Oakley – 1-meter, 3-meter

Chloe Stepanek – 200 free, 100 free, 400 medley relay

Oliva Theall – 400 medley relay

