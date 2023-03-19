Still Creek Stampede takes over Brazos Valley Expo

This is the second year for the PRCA-sanctioned rodeo
Still Creek Stampede takes over Brazos County Expo
Still Creek Stampede takes over Brazos County Expo(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Expo came alive Saturday night for the final night of the Still Creek Stampede.

This is the second year for the PRCA-sanctioned rodeo.

Money raised from the rodeo goes to benefit the mission of Still Creek Ranch, a place to help children in crisis.

“It’s great that you can come and enjoy a rodeo but when you know that at the end of the day, the bottom line is that that dollar is going to help raise children effectively out at Still Creek Ranch then its a win-win,” Still Creek Ranch Executive Director James Inmon said.

Inmon added they are already looking forward to next year’s event.

