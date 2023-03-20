Ainias Smith “excited to be back” for fifth year with Aggies

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team began spring practices Monday afternoon at the Coolidge Practice Fields as they gear up for the Maroon and White game on April 15th.

The Aggies have a lot of experience returning to this year’s squad. Ten starters from offense are on the roster this spring and nine defensive starters are returning.

Ainias Smith is one of the veterans coming back for a fifth year. Smith got hurt last year during the Aggies’ conference opener against Arkansas and never saw the field for the rest of the season. He was A&M’s leading pass catcher at the time of his injury.

Smith is excited to be reunited with a talented receiving core, and recovering from his injury played a big role in wanting to come back for a fifth year.

“It really all just boiled down to making the best decision for my family and myself,” Smith said. “Coming back, it’s definitely something that I wouldn’t say was unexpected, it just wasn’t part of the first plan. I came back and I’m very excited to be here. The spring is here and I’m just ready to get going. Ready to get back on the field,” Smith added.

While Ainias is back practicing, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Hunter Erb, Bryce Foster, Matthew Wykoff, Trey Zuhn, Max Wright, Deuce Harmon, and Jaden Platt will all be sidelined for most of spring ball.

