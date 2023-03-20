Brazos County Master Garden Association prep for 2023 spring plant sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Green thumbs or those interested in finding a new plant will have an opportunity this Saturday at The Brazos County Master Garden Association’s 2023 Spring plant sale.

The sale will take place at the Brazos County Extension Office from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Those looking to grow their own produce can find tomato plants, peppers, and herbs. There will also be plants like milkweed that attract butterflies and other plants that attract hummingbirds.

Thelma Hales, Brazos County Master Garden Association, said over the past year gardens have taken a beating from weather events such as freezes and droughts, but the association hopes this sale can help bring some of that life back.

“What’s important is that we work with seven different nurseries in Austin, Houston, and in between to source plants that will grow and do well here in Brazos County,” Hales said.

Plants that were grown by master gardeners called pass-along plants will also be available for purchase, Sue Schuelke, Brazos County Master Garden Association said.

“We’re sharing those from our garden to your garden,” Schuelke said. “These are plants that we have been successful with as master gardeners and we want to share them with other people.”

Those who might not have a green thumb, but want to try their hand at gardening can also get advice from master gardeners at the sale.

“We all have learned, we’ve planted things in our gardens and they didn’t do as well as we thought,” Schuelke said. “Maybe its because it wasn’t enough sun, maybe it’s because they got too much sun or they need less water, so we’ve learned to move our plants from place to place in our garden depending on how they do.”

