Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan residents living behind the Legends Event Center in Midtown Park say its getting harder and harder to enter their homes on most weekends.

John Miller and his wife have lived in their home on Williamson Drive since 1991.

“We moved over here because it was an established neighborhood with families, next to a city park,” said Miller.

Three decades later, Miller said his neighborhood has changed quite a bit. But he says most of these changes came from living behind Midtown Park, specifically the new Legends Event Center.

The Legends Event Center brings in thousands of people on event weekends. That’s where Miller said the difficulty comes in.

“My neighborhood didn’t want the athletic complex across the street but we got it anyway. We first started noticing the constant packed streets when events are at the Legends Center on weekends. My wife and I go to breakfast every Saturday morning and we leave our house and both sides of the street passed the turnabout are parked up. It’s a mess. These streets are so small to begin with.”

The roadblock has turned into a headache for not only Miller, but neighbors on Williamson drive and surrounding areas.

“We called the police, they said they’d look into it. Then we roll forward to this month, last Friday we heard a thumping noise outside and saw city employees putting the ‘no parking signs’ along the southern shoulder of Williamson drive,” said Miller. “Here’s the thing. We didn’t realize it would be tested so soon. The next Saturday and Sunday was another volleyball tournament. People came and parked right in between the no parking signs. I’m just worried there’s going to be a day where I can’t get into my home.”

Another Williamson drive resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told KBTX there have been people who have asked to park on his property during a busy event day at the Legends Event Center.

The City of Bryan sent KBTX this statement:

“The City of Bryan is aware and currently constructing a temporary parking lot with a range of 300 spaces which should be completed in three weeks or so, depending on weather and material delivery.”

The temporary parking lot will be located across from the Legends Center.

Brazos Transit District submitted a grant to build a parking garage structure on land that is owned by the City of Bryan, along with acquiring more buses. The parking garage would be placed off South College Avenue near Midtown Park.

Miller said it’s important this issue gets resolved sooner rather than later.

“There are a lot of elders on this street, kids playing. Honestly, this built up traffic is not really something a residential neighborhood should deal with. If someone has a heart attack or there should be a fire. I’m concerned if an emergency vehicle could get through,” Miller said.

The City of Bryan provided KBTX with a map of the incoming temporary parking area. (Hope Merritt)

