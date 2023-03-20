Celebrate Living History Weekend at The Museum of the American G.I.

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend The Museum of the American G.I. is hosting a family friendly event for the Brazos Valley.

The living history weekend will include tank and weapon demonstrations, World War II battle reenactments, as well as a combat fitness test.

“Instead of just reading about it in a book, you actually get the chance to see the tanks and meet the veterans,” said the museum’s executive director Leisha Mullins.

Mullins said she hopes this event provides more perspective on what veterans have gone through.

Tickets for the Living History Weekend can be purchased at the gate or on the museum’s website here.

