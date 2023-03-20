Cheese shop & market opens in Brenham

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brenham, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of Brenham Charcuterie Boards made it easier to buy or make boards fit for any occasion. The owner, Cheri Janner, opened The Charcuterie Shop by Brenham Charcuterie Boards, and it offers an array of cheeses, meats, boards, board accessories and more. There are also locally-made products, like pickled vegetables, to add different flavors and pops of color to the boards.

“The more local, the better,” Janner said.

Janner started creating charcuterie boards in 2020. She made one for her family, posted a picture of it online and got a lot of responses afterward. That’s when Janner, a former landscaper, decided to make it a business.

“Now, I just landscape food instead of plants,” she said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

A widely appreciated craft, Janner creates boards of various sizes and offers classes for those who want to learn how to create their own boards. Some staple items she said every board should have include:

  • Cheese- Janner recommends using good-quality cheeses like aged sharp cheddar.
  • Meat- This can include summer sausage or salami.
  • Jam or honey
  • Nuts
  • Vegetables like olives, pickles and snap peas
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

A highlight of Janner’s classes is teaching how to make salami roses. She said many people look forward to learning how to make them because they can act as the centerpiece of the board.

“It’s usually the first part the kids go for because they like to unwrap it all,” Janner said. “That’s like the funnest part to teach in the class.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

When it comes to arranging the board, Janner recommends aligning items according to color, texture and flavor. Her rule is if you would eat them together, you can put them next to each other.

The Charcuterie Shop is located at 903 East Alamo Street in Brenham. The retail space is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday and Monday by appointment.

You can learn more about the shop and classes here. You can also get some board ideas on the shop’s Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Man arrested for intentionally setting fire in Benchley
Man arrested for intentionally setting fire to trailer in Benchley
Rene Borell sent a citation to Bobby Gutierrez and the title holder of a manufactured home of...
Pilot issues lawsuit to Bryan mayor, claims to suffer actual and economic damage
Nathan Wood, the Chief Public Defender, says this office is a game changer for the future of...
Brazos County Public Defenders office opens, takes on its first cases
Outdoor enthusiasts have a new place to shop in the Brazos Valley.
Circle Star Firearms celebrates opening of second location

Latest News

Abortion-rights supporters gather in front of the federal courthouse in Amarillo on Wednesday.
How an old law found new life in lawsuit seeking to revoke approval of abortion pill
Aggie softball falls to Georgia
Aggie softball falls to Georgia
Aggie baseball sawing em off
Aggie Baseball Downs No. 1 LSU in Series Finale
No. 2 A&M Women's Tennis Underclassmen Shine in Sunday Win Over No. 13 Miami
No. 2 A&M Women's Tennis Underclassmen Shine in Sunday Win Over No. 13 Miami