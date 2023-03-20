Cheese shop & market opens in Brenham

Brenham, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of Brenham Charcuterie Boards made it easier to buy or make boards fit for any occasion. The owner, Cheri Janner, opened The Charcuterie Shop by Brenham Charcuterie Boards, and it offers an array of cheeses, meats, boards, board accessories and more. There are also locally-made products, like pickled vegetables, to add different flavors and pops of color to the boards.

“The more local, the better,” Janner said.

Janner started creating charcuterie boards in 2020. She made one for her family, posted a picture of it online and got a lot of responses afterward. That’s when Janner, a former landscaper, decided to make it a business.

“Now, I just landscape food instead of plants,” she said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

A widely appreciated craft, Janner creates boards of various sizes and offers classes for those who want to learn how to create their own boards. Some staple items she said every board should have include:

Cheese- Janner recommends using good-quality cheeses like aged sharp cheddar.

Meat- This can include summer sausage or salami.

Jam or honey

Nuts

Vegetables like olives, pickles and snap peas

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

A highlight of Janner’s classes is teaching how to make salami roses. She said many people look forward to learning how to make them because they can act as the centerpiece of the board.

“It’s usually the first part the kids go for because they like to unwrap it all,” Janner said. “That’s like the funnest part to teach in the class.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

When it comes to arranging the board, Janner recommends aligning items according to color, texture and flavor. Her rule is if you would eat them together, you can put them next to each other.

The Charcuterie Shop is located at 903 East Alamo Street in Brenham. The retail space is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday and Monday by appointment.

You can learn more about the shop and classes here. You can also get some board ideas on the shop’s Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.