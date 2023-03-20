Firefighters rescue victim of early morning crash in New Waverly

A firefighter headed home from his shift spotted wreckage in the woods
A firefighter headed home from his shift spotted wreckage in the woods(New Waverly Fire Department)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - A firefighter headed home from his shift helped rescue a teenager injured in a car crash.

Lt. Andy Bolton was traveling down FM 2296 in New Waverly Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. when he spotted the wreckage of a vehicle on the edge of the woods.

After making his way down to the vehicle and not seeing any movement, Bolton called 9-1-1 for assistance.

New Waverly Fire Department Engine 75 was the first to arrive. The crew worked with Bolton to remove the front windshield and reach the unconscious driver, a 17-year-old girl.

After getting the victim out of the car they assessed her for injuries. By this time a Walker County EMS unit had arrived and checked out the driver. She was transported to a regional trauma center in Conroe.

Sunday afternoon, a family member of the driver said she is expected to fully recover from her injuries.

An initial investigation found the teen left home early Sunday morning to go to a sporting event. Authorities believe she most likely crashed before daylight and had been trapped for some time before Lt. Bolton came to her aid.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

