Get paid to learn a trade at Barker’s Heating & Cooling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a pilot program in the Fall of 2022, is now a fully functional trade program with 10 students and more actively applying.

“This started because there isn’t enough people in the trade. There are so many people who want to be in it, but don’t know how to get into it,” Phillip Burleson, General Manager of Barker’s Heating & Cooling, said.

If you have no HVAC experience, that’s not a problem.

“We’re taking people with no experience in HVAC and training them the way we want them to be. Eventually, they’ll move up the ladder to be Senior Techs,” Burleson said.

The Barker’s Trade Up Program is a 6,000 hour class. Burleson says 432 hours of that is classroom training and the rest is hands-on.

“We’ll have some classroom training and then we’ll send them out into the field with our Senior Techs and they’ll teach them hands-on. What they’re learning in the classroom, they’re actually doing in the field,” he said.

Burleson says the feedback from students has been positive.

“They love it. We’ve had some guys go through other trade schools and tell us that in this one, they learn everything a lot faster,” he said.

They are currently accepting applications for the next round of the program starting this October.

“We have a lot of applicants,” Burleson said. “We live in Texas. There’s always going to be a need for air conditioning. It’s a continuous job, so this is a great field to go into.”

If you or someone you know is interested in a career in HVAC, you can apply for the trade up program here.

