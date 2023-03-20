Get paid to learn a trade at Barker’s Heating & Cooling

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a pilot program in the Fall of 2022, is now a fully functional trade program with 10 students and more actively applying.

“This started because there isn’t enough people in the trade. There are so many people who want to be in it, but don’t know how to get into it,” Phillip Burleson, General Manager of Barker’s Heating & Cooling, said.

If you have no HVAC experience, that’s not a problem.

“We’re taking people with no experience in HVAC and training them the way we want them to be. Eventually, they’ll move up the ladder to be Senior Techs,” Burleson said.

The Barker’s Trade Up Program is a 6,000 hour class. Burleson says 432 hours of that is classroom training and the rest is hands-on.

“We’ll have some classroom training and then we’ll send them out into the field with our Senior Techs and they’ll teach them hands-on. What they’re learning in the classroom, they’re actually doing in the field,” he said.

Burleson says the feedback from students has been positive.

“They love it. We’ve had some guys go through other trade schools and tell us that in this one, they learn everything a lot faster,” he said.

They are currently accepting applications for the next round of the program starting this October.

“We have a lot of applicants,” Burleson said. “We live in Texas. There’s always going to be a need for air conditioning. It’s a continuous job, so this is a great field to go into.”

If you or someone you know is interested in a career in HVAC, you can apply for the trade up program here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Outdoor enthusiasts have a new place to shop in the Brazos Valley.
Circle Star Firearms celebrates opening of second location
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan celebrates its 150th anniversary.
Oldest Catholic church in Bryan-College Station celebrates 150th anniversary
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the eastern edge of the area as early season blooms are in...
Plants beware! FREEZE WARNING issued ahead of a cold Brazos Valley night

Latest News

Decorate your home, garden with the help of Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete
Items to make home, garden pop this spring
It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers.
Learn about the history of Wildflowers and Boonville Heritage Park
To commemorate the spring season, Another Broken Egg is dishing out their extra fresh...
Spring is in full bloom at Another Broken Egg Cafe
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Frazier's top 3 things for spring
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Frazier's top 3 things for spring