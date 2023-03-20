HealthPoint celebrates International Day of Happiness

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One healthcare clinic is taking steps to share gratitude and promote joy in the workplace.

For International Day of Happiness, HealthPoint celebrated happiness in the workplace with a gratitude wall, balloon animals, and even a visit from some puppies.

In an industry that is rife with burnout, managers at the health clinic took the time to show gratitude to employees as well as encourage them to share what they are grateful for.

“We really believe that we have the right heart in our mission, just focusing on gratitude in each and everything that we do. It’s not just an extra training or an extra course, it’s in everything that we do. We can always find something to be grateful for.” said Debra Makowsky, Chief Human Resources Officer for HealthPoint.

The day was adopted by the United Nations to recognize the importance of happiness and seek to increase it.

