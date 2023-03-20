HealthPoint celebrates International Day of Happiness

Stand at HealthPoint for employees to write down what they are grateful for.
Stand at HealthPoint for employees to write down what they are grateful for.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One healthcare clinic is taking steps to share gratitude and promote joy in the workplace.

For International Day of Happiness, HealthPoint celebrated happiness in the workplace with a gratitude wall, balloon animals, and even a visit from some puppies.

In an industry that is rife with burnout, managers at the health clinic took the time to show gratitude to employees as well as encourage them to share what they are grateful for.

“We really believe that we have the right heart in our mission, just focusing on gratitude in each and everything that we do. It’s not just an extra training or an extra course, it’s in everything that we do. We can always find something to be grateful for.” said Debra Makowsky, Chief Human Resources Officer for HealthPoint.

The day was adopted by the United Nations to recognize the importance of happiness and seek to increase it.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Outdoor enthusiasts have a new place to shop in the Brazos Valley.
Circle Star Firearms celebrates opening of second location
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan celebrates its 150th anniversary.
Oldest Catholic church in Bryan-College Station celebrates 150th anniversary
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the eastern edge of the area as early season blooms are in...
Plants beware! FREEZE WARNING issued ahead of a cold Brazos Valley night

Latest News

Celebrate Living History Weekend at The Museum of the American G.I
Celebrate Living History Weekend at The Museum of the American G.I.
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - March 20
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - March 20
Celebrate Living history weekend at The Museum of the American G.I
Living history weekend
Abortion-rights supporters gather in front of the federal courthouse in Amarillo on Wednesday.
How an old law found new life in lawsuit seeking to revoke approval of abortion pill