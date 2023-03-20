Learn about the history of Wildflowers and Boonville Heritage Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is here and those beautiful Texas wildflowers are in full bloom. To celebrate the season and all of its beauty, Boonville Heritage Park is hosting Wildflower Day this weekend.

Program Coordinator Garret Leopold says this is an annual event perfect for all ages. There will be several activities taking place throughout the day including identifying wildflowers, interacting with local artists, and a chance to create your flower masterpiece.

“It’s really exciting. It’s a good family experience to come out and learn a lot of different things in a day. We will cover things such as art. You’re going to learn about the natural history of wildflowers as well as local community history,” said Leopold.

Wildflower Day 2 (kbtx)

Wildflower Day is Saturday, March 25, at Boonville Heritage Park in Bryan from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Art supplies will be available upon request.

