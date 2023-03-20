New Mexico State considering Jason Hooten for Aggies’ vacancy

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University might be looking for a new men’s head basketball coach. The Huntsville Item’s Colton Foster is reporting that Bearkat men’s head basketball coach Jason Hooten is one of the top names being considered for the New Mexico State vacancy in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Bearkats’ season ended Sunday with a second round loss in the NIT to North Texas 75-55.

Sam Houston finished the 2022-2023 season with a 26-8 record producing the most wins ever during the regular season.

Hooten has been at Sam Houston since 2005. The Tarleton State University graduate served as Bob Marlin’s assistant for the first six seasons and has been the head coach for the past 13 years.

