Snook teen indicted, arrested for murder, aggravated assault after fleeing police

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Snook man was indicted on murder charges for his involvement in a double fatality crash that occurred on March 2, 2022.

Frederick Lamont Hawkins, 19, was indicted on two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of teenagers Keelee Wilson and Fraylan Hawkins. He was also indicted on one count of aggravated assault with injuries to Ashauntie Lister.

Wilson, 16, and Fraylan Hawkins, 17, were both passengers in the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. Ashauntie Lister, another passenger in the car, was injured in the crash.

According to police, then 18-year-old Frederick Hawkins was driving a 2007 BMW when a trooper attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop on Main Street. Police say he evaded law enforcement and continued onto County Road 269, where he lost control of the car and struck a tree between County Road 270 and Park Street.

Hawkins turned himself in on Monday, March 6, and was subsequently arrested.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 14. Hawkins was released on bonds totaling $200,000.

