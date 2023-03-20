Spring is in full bloom at Another Broken Egg Cafe

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To commemorate the spring season, Another Broken Egg is dishing out their extra fresh Strawberry Pound Cake French Toast.

Co-owner, Tap Bentz, says this item used to be a Seasonal Selection, but has now been added to the year-round menu.

“It sold so well as a Seasonal Selection, they put it on the core menu,” he said.

This sweet dish consists of French-toast style pound cake, topped with fresh strawberries, fresh whipped cream, and crème brûlée sugar crumbles.

“This is one of those meals that you bring to the table and people follow and go ‘what are they having?’,” Bentz said.

As the weather gets warmer, Another Broken Egg’s patio is the perfect place to enjoy your French toast.

THE THR3E(Recurring) - Frazier's top 3 things for spring
