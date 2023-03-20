Treat of the Day: 41 mile walk for a church home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Montgomery County church has laced up its walking shoes for a good cause.

Open Arms United Church of Christ is working to help build their congregation a forever church home. Right now, the church is worshiping at the Tamina Community Center in Montgomery County.

Rev. Dr. Jules Williams and Kimberly Williams decided to put on their walking shoes in an effort to raise money to build their church community a permanent home.

On Friday, March 10th, the church hosted a 41-mile walk beginning in Huntsville all the way to Open Arms UCC in Conroe.

Along the way, they asked for $5 donations to help support their efforts.

On Saturday, March 11th they completed their walk and were greeted by members with water and snacks as they crossed the finish line in Tamina.

So far, the church has been able to raise 6,872.00.

Open Arms United Church of Christ is still accepting donations through CashApp payable to Vicky Royster or through Venmo @Vicky-Royster.

Checks may also be mailed to the church at the address below:

Open Arms UCC

25914 Indian Spring Way

Spring, Texas 77373

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.