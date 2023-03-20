Waco sisters-in-law give birth on the same day at hospital where they both work

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A pair of sisters-in-law who both work at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest had their nine-month long pregnancy joke come true as both delivered babies on the same day in the same hospital despite having due dates nearly a week apart.

Devon Nye, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Hillcrest, and Kyla Fratus, an occupational therapist, delivered babies on Feb. 1, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital.

Devon is married to Kyla’s stepbrother, Eric. The sisters had due dates nearly a week apart but joked from the beginning they’d love to deliver cousins the same day.

“What’s funny is we said, ‘how funny if we have them the same day?’ So, from the beginning, it was put out in the universe,” Kyla laughed.

But the closer to delivery they got, sharing a birthday seemed more unlikely.

Kyla had an induction scheduled in the hospital Feb. 1. She made it to the hospital and received a good luck text from Devon who was home waiting on her delivery, which appeared to be days away.

“I was induced at 6 a.m. So around 6:30 she (Devon) messaged me and said ‘good luck today let me know how it goes,” Kyla said.

Less than a half hour later, Devon started having contractions.



“They were coming on really strong and I was like, ‘oh my gosh I’m’ going to join you today’ and she sent me a picture like ‘oh my gosh this is real. It’s happening because we had just talked about it and joked for so long,’” Devon said.

Devon made it to the hospital and delivered her daughter, Jentri Fay, quickly at 8:39 a.m. The girl was born at 7 pounds 13 ounces.

Eight hours later, Kyla’s son, Fletcher James, was born at 5:36 p.m. at 8 pounds 8 ounces.

“All the while, I’m just sitting there waiting for this baby in labor to come on and she’d already gone into labor, had this child, and been transferred over,” Kyla laughed.

The grandparents of both babies share were on hand for the deliveries.



“My dad was just going back and forth between the two,” Kyla said.

It wasn’t a long walk. The new moms were put in rooms side by side at Devon’s request.

“When I got over to postpartum I asked them, ‘is that room available next door because my sister-in-law is about to have a baby’ and they were like ‘oh really’ and I said ‘yes, please save it for her,’ and they did,” Devon said.

Kyla said the cousins met within hours of delivery.

“The first hour I got over there, Devon was already at my bedside with Gentry, and we were able to go back and forth. It was fun,” Kyla said.

Both babies and moms are home, healthy, happy and looking forward to lots of play dates in the near future.

The parents also love the unique birthday story the first cousins will have to share.

“We would take pictures with our bumps together and say ‘oh they’re going to be so close,” Kyla laughed. “And little did we know. It’s just wild it happened the way it did.”

