2023 Brazos Valley high school soccer playoff schedules

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley high school soccer post season schedule and scores for 2023 UIL playoffs.

Class 6A

Boys’ Bi-District

Bryan vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge - Mexia High School - Friday March 24th 7pm

Girls’ Bi-District

Bryan vs Duncanville - Waco ISD Stadium - Friday March 24th 6pm

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Class 5A

Boys’ Bi-District

A&M Consolidated vs Belton - AMC Tiger Field - Thursday March 23rd at 7pm

College Station vs Lake Belton - Rockdale High School - Friday March 23rd at 7pm

Girls’ Bi-District

College Station vs Belton - Giddings High School - Thursday March 23rd at 6pm

A&M Consolidated vs Ellison - AMC Tiger Field - Friday March 24th at 6:30pm

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Class 4A

Boys’ Bi-District

Madisonville vs Center - at Center High School - Friday March 24th 6pm

Navasota vs Houston Washington - at Waller High School - Friday March 24th 7:30 pm

Girls’ Bi-District

Navasota vs Houston Scarborough - at Waller High School - Friday March 24th 5:30 pm

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Outdoor enthusiasts have a new place to shop in the Brazos Valley.
Circle Star Firearms celebrates opening of second location
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan celebrates its 150th anniversary.
Oldest Catholic church in Bryan-College Station celebrates 150th anniversary
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the eastern edge of the area as early season blooms are in...
Plants beware! FREEZE WARNING issued ahead of a cold Brazos Valley night

Latest News

Bobby Petrino Texas A&M
Petrino begins spring practice with Aggies
Ainias Smith spring practice
Ainias Smith “excited to be back” for fifth year with Aggies
New Mexico State considering Jason Hooten for Aggies’ vacancy
New Mexico State considering Jason Hooten for Aggies’ vacancy
Ainias Smith
Ainias Smith “excited to be back” for fifth year with Aggies