2023 Brazos Valley high school soccer playoff schedules
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley high school soccer post season schedule and scores for 2023 UIL playoffs.
Class 6A
Boys’ Bi-District
Bryan vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge - Mexia High School - Friday March 24th 7pm
Girls’ Bi-District
Bryan vs Duncanville - Waco ISD Stadium - Friday March 24th 6pm
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
Class 5A
Boys’ Bi-District
A&M Consolidated vs Belton - AMC Tiger Field - Thursday March 23rd at 7pm
College Station vs Lake Belton - Rockdale High School - Friday March 23rd at 7pm
Girls’ Bi-District
College Station vs Belton - Giddings High School - Thursday March 23rd at 6pm
A&M Consolidated vs Ellison - AMC Tiger Field - Friday March 24th at 6:30pm
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Class 4A
Boys’ Bi-District
Madisonville vs Center - at Center High School - Friday March 24th 6pm
Navasota vs Houston Washington - at Waller High School - Friday March 24th 7:30 pm
Girls’ Bi-District
Navasota vs Houston Scarborough - at Waller High School - Friday March 24th 5:30 pm
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.