Aggie football needs “accountability” and “availability” to have successful year

Aggie football spring practice at the Coolidge Practice Fields
Aggie football spring practice at the Coolidge Practice Fields(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team began spring practices and will have four workouts at the Coolidge Practice Fields this opening week.

The Aggies have a lot of experience returning this spring with ten starters from last year’s offense and nine starters on defense still on the roster. After a disappointing 5-7 campaign last season, the Aggies are motivated to turn things around, and that all starts during spring ball.

Fifth-year senior Ainias Smith was on A&M’s team that went 9-1 in 2020, and he said in order to duplicate that success the players will have to be more accountable.

”The older guys were holding themselves accountable (in 2020) and to a different standard to where the younger guys had to hold themselves to that standard,” Smith explained. “Now that I’m in the shoes of the older guys I’m just going to step back and do whatever it takes. Do whatever’s necessary to make sure everybody’s on the same page. All the little things that everybody was saying last year that we needed to work on, make sure this year we don’t have to worry about that,” Smith added.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher chimed in saying it’s not just accountability that needs to change.

“Availability and accountability are the two biggest abilities you’ve got,” Fisher stated. “First of all, everybody says it’s accountable. It’s not accountable, it’s available. Are you on the field? And are you accountable for what you do? That’s exactly right. That goes back to all the things that then allow you to be able to be productive and do all the other things. If you’re not available and accountable, the rest of it doesn’t matter,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will conclude their spring practices with the annual Maroon and White game at Kyle Field on April 15th.

