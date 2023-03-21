Bryan High School’s “Viking Closet” returns for prom season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With prom set to take place in May for students in Bryan ISD, Bryan High School wanted to make sure their students are ready.

The Viking Closet opened inside the school and contains everything a student needs to look their best. Prom dresses, shoes, suits, jewelry and more are free for students.

Stephanie Manry started the Viking Closet a few years after one of her students told her she may not be able to attend prom because of how expensive the clothes were.

“It hurt my heart and I thought no student shouldn’t be able to go to prom because of cost,” said Manry.

This year, the school says they have around 200 dresses to choose from.

“Everybody likes to get dressed up every once in a while and it’s fun to just put on those fancy clothes and just go have fun with all of your friends,” said Bryan High School teacher Carol Jordan.

Donations are still being accepted but Manry says they really need hangers for all of the dresses.

Donations can be dropped off in front office of Bryan High.

The Viking Closet is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays after school.

