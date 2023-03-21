Clothing, toy and food drive aims to reach community in need

Holy Trinity Worship Ministries is hosting the “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive this Saturday.
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a way to give back to the community, Holy Trinity Worship Ministries is hosting the “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive this Saturday.

Executive Director of Operations Chenika Brook says for her, the clothing drive is a no-brainer.

“College Station is our home and you always hear ‘home is where the heart is’ and when our heart is in something, there is love, there’s care, and there is compassion,” said Brook. “So, we want to share those same attributes of Jesus Christ with our community.”

Besides clothes, there will be shoes, toys, and food for those in need.

“We provide food just in case clothing is not necessarily something you’re in need of, and then of course, fellowship with the congregation.”

Donations are still being accepted. Drop them off at Morningstar Storage on 425 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan during regular business hours. If you can’t drop off the items, contact Holy Trinity Worship Ministries to make arrangements for pick up at 979-661-9072.

If you would like to volunteer contact the Holy Trinity Worship Ministries Facebook page.

The clothing drive is on Saturday, March 25 at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. This event is open to the public.

