College Station Noon Lions Club host Honor Our Heroes luncheon

Area first responders were honored by the College Station Noon Lions Club Tuesday afternoon.
Area first responders were honored by the College Station Noon Lions Club Tuesday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club honored area first responders Tuesday afternoon, with their 11th annual Honor Our Heroes Luncheon.

Police officers, paramedics, firefighters and more were honored for the work they do throughout the community.

Ron Gay, a member of the College Station Noon Lions Club, organized the luncheon. He says that it was important to always let first responders know how much the community appreciates them.

“We know they are taking a great deal of effort on our behalf to protect us and defend us as a community,” said Gay.

The luncheon also served as a fundraiser and proceeds went toward The 100 club.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Frederick Lamont Hawkins, indicted on murder charges for his involvement in a double fatality...
Snook teen indicted, arrested for murder, aggravated assault after fleeing police
Williamson Drive right behind Legends Event Center in Midtown Park.
Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park
Rashawn Jones
Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 3/21
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 3/21
On World Down Syndrome Day, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center brought awareness to a program...
Project SEARCH helps people with disabilities navigate job market
Earlier this month College Station took the next steps on it’s separated bicycle lane project.
City of College Station takes next steps on separated bicycle lane project
The blessing boxes provide essential items, all for free.
Fourth Pink Box appears in Bryan-College Station