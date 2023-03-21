College Station Noon Lions Club host Honor Our Heroes luncheon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club honored area first responders Tuesday afternoon, with their 11th annual Honor Our Heroes Luncheon.

Police officers, paramedics, firefighters and more were honored for the work they do throughout the community.

Ron Gay, a member of the College Station Noon Lions Club, organized the luncheon. He says that it was important to always let first responders know how much the community appreciates them.

“We know they are taking a great deal of effort on our behalf to protect us and defend us as a community,” said Gay.

The luncheon also served as a fundraiser and proceeds went toward The 100 club.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.