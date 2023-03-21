Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy

By Molly Martinez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Jack Daniels is suing the makers of a dog toy, accusing them of putting their paws all over their brand.

This ‘spirited’ case made it all the way to the Supreme Court - and now the dog toy company is over a barrel.

If you think the lawsuit sounds frivolous well, you don’t know Jack.

“It can seem like sour grapes that Jack Daniels just can’t take a joke, but there’s a little more to it,” said trademark lawyer Michael Kondoudis

.

Some believe the Jack Daniel’s case can be *distilled* into a pretty clear argument.

“The defendant is essentially selling products that are mimicking their name. And the bottle shape, both of which are trademarks. And so that equals consumer confusion, which is a classic form of trademark infringement,” said Kondoudis.

But the defense argues the toy is an obvious parody - something that is usually protected by free speech.

What doesn’t make that argument fool *proof* is the fact that they’re turning a profit on the toys.

“When you move beyond just parody and you move on to commercialization, where you actually making a line of products and selling them for profit,” said Kondoudos. “The line gets blurry as to what is commentary and protected versus what is just ordinary commercial activity, which is subject to trademark protection.”

This isn’t the first time there’s been a legal dog-fight over a chew toy.

Back in 2007, a court of appeals in Richmond, Virgina sided with a pet company over their “Chewy Vuitton” toy.

A judge in that case, Paul Niemeyer wrote, “The dog toy irreverently presents haute couture as an object for casual canine destruction. The satire is unmistakable.”

If the high court rules the same way, it’ll be harder to leash toys like this in the future.

“It’s going to be harder for companies to protect their trademarks. And it’s going to excuse a little bit of consumer confusion,” said Kondoudis.

Oral arguments will be heard on the case Wednesday - so this isn’t the end of this tail.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
The motorcycle community of the Brazos Valley will have a lot more room to shop around in The...
The Ranch Harley-Davidson more than triples the amount of space with new location
Frederick Lamont Hawkins, indicted on murder charges for his involvement in a double fatality...
Snook teen indicted, arrested for murder, aggravated assault after fleeing police
Williamson Drive right behind Legends Event Center in Midtown Park.
Bryan residents voice concerns on overflow traffic from Midtown Park
Rashawn Jones
Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion

Latest News

West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler addresses the crowd at a winter carnival in...
West Texas A&M University president cancels student drag show, saying it degrades women
Paul Abercrombie, 21, is accused of killing his friend while the two were making music early...
Man accused of killing friend tells cops he was high on mushrooms, report says
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
LIVE: Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an...
Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets